Children’s Hospital Colorado encourages parents to get kids up-to-date on vaccines

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado says they're working to ensure parents are informed and keep their child up-to-date on their vaccines.

According to CDC data, the number of exemptions for vaccines among kindergartners has continued to rise. The CDC says vaccination rates for the age group sit at about 92% for measles, and the Children's Hospital says rates are well below the threshold needed for herd immunity.

Doctors at Children's Hospital say vaccines are safe, and those for measles and polio have made it so the diseases no longer impact most children today.

“It’s no question that the vast majority of people who study vaccines and understand the science behind them vaccinate their own children," says Dr. Sean O'Leary with Children's Hospital.

But O'Leary notes that while diseases like polio are no longer in the United States, "it's only a plane ride away," which is why it's important for children to be vaccinated.

The Children's Hospital says if you have questions or concerns, it's best to contact your doctor.

Doctors say that vaccines perform best when they are working in the whole community. For example, young babies are not eligible for the vaccine, so ensuring you don't get sick can make sure you don't spread it to them either.

For more information from Children's Hospital, click here.

