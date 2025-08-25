A tale of two Randys: Crime sparks mistaken identity and harassment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Randy Blevins was accused of assault. Unfortunately, so was Randy Blevins.

A 50-year-old Randy Blevins is accused of assaulting a 66-year-old employee of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway in mid-August. Since his arrest, a different Randy Blevins living in Falcon says he's being harassed by people who think he is the one who hit the worker.

Blevins, who is not the one facing assault charges, told KRDO13 that his life has gotten a lot tougher since his namesake was arrested, saying he’s received threatening Facebook messages and dozens of people trying to add him on social media, all since this identity mix-up.

"I’m not a confrontational guy, so when somebody out of the blue, I have no idea who they are, verbally assaults me, that was a gut punch," said Blevins.

This is all due to people thinking he's the other Randy and wants only to clear his name and have people start bothering him.

Now Blevins says he's installing some new surveillance cameras at his home for good measure.

Blevins is the President of the American Legion Riders organization, known for their charitable work, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local veterans, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded service members, and scholarships.

“Immediately, my thought went to my name is out there associated with the American Legion and all the good that we try to do in the American Legion, it was difficult to comprehend how it would affect everything that I’m involved in.”

Colorado Springs police confirm only one man is charged in the case, who happens to have the same name as the Randy Blevins, KRDO13 spoke to. He says he just wants his name cleared and for the threats to stop.

The accused Randy Blevins is scheduled for his first court appearance in just over two weeks.

KRDO13 reached out to Broadmoor for an update on the Cog Railway employee who was assaulted, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.

