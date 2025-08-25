5 things to know for August 25: Crime crackdown, Immigration, Typhoon Kajiki, Wildfires, Mississippi



CNN

By Jade Walker, CNN

Have you purchased a ticket for tonight’s lottery drawing? If one lucky person selects all six numbers, they’ll win the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Crime crackdown

In the first week after the White House effectively seized control of Washington, DC’s police force and deployed thousands of federal agents and troops in the district, the city saw a moderate drop in reported crime and a huge spike in immigration arrests. Now, President Donald Trump is vowing to conduct similar crackdowns in cities located in blue states — against the will of Democratic leaders. GOP governors from six states have also announced that they’re sending troops to the nation’s capital to assist in the crackdown, although 10 other cities in those states had higher rates of violent crime or homicide than DC last year. In a statement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the president “is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families.”

2️⃣ Immigration

The Trump administration suffered a legal and political setback late last week when a judge ruled the federal government could not deny funding to Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and 30 other cities and counties because of policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts. US District Judge William Orrick extended a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from cutting off or conditioning the use of federal funds for so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions. Orrick also blocked the federal government from imposing immigration-related conditions on two grant programs. The cities and counties that sued said billions of dollars were at risk.

3️⃣ Typhoon Kajiki

Schools, businesses and airports in Vietnam have closed today due to Typhoon Kajiki. According to the country’s national weather forecast agency, the powerful storm has sustained winds of 103 mph, the equivalent of a Category 2 Atlantic hurricane. With the typhoon bringing the threat of heavy rains, flash floods, landslides, destructive winds and storm surge, more than 40,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying communities, the state-run VN Express reported. “This is an extremely dangerous fast-moving storm,” the government said in a statement on Sunday night, according to Reuters. Kajiki is the fifth typhoon to hit Vietnam this year, and the most powerful one.

4️⃣ Wildfires

As residents in the western US deal with a dangerous heat wave, parts of California and Oregon are once again on fire. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate on Sunday in Northern California’s wine country and in central Oregon as crews battled the flames. According to Cal Fire, the Pickett Fire has charred about 10 square miles of Napa County. Despite the efforts of more than 1,230 firefighters and 10 helicopters, the blaze is just 11% contained. In Oregon, the Flat Fire — which is burning in Deschutes and Jefferson counties — has grown to 29 square miles. Although firefighters were able to cut containment lines and managed to suppress some of the flames, their efforts were challenged by difficult terrain, low humidity and triple-digit temperatures, officials said.

5️⃣ Mississippi

The Mississippi health department has declared a public health emergency over rising infant mortality rates. There were 9.7 deaths for every 1,000 births in Mississippi last year, the state health department reported, which was the highest rate in more than a decade. Although data from the CDC showed that the national infant mortality rate rose for the first time in 20 years in 2022, Mississippi had the highest infant mortality of all 50 states — more than 60% higher than the national average. Since 2014, more than 3,500 babies in the state have died before the age of 1. “The Mississippi Department of Health’s declaration of a public health emergency in response to infant mortality is a painful reminder of the maternal and infant health crisis facing our nation,” Cindy Rahman, March of Dimes’ president and CEO, said in a statement. “These losses should be a wake-up call to the nation,” she added.

This just in …

Israeli strikes hit hospital in southern Gaza

More than a dozen Palestinians were killed, according to the Nasser Medical Complex, including journalists from multiple news outlets. Many more people were injured in the attacks.

Breakfast browse

SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt

Since its debut in January, the megarocket has twice exploded over populated islands east of Florida.

Kilauea puts on ‘extraordinary show’

It was the Hawaiian volcano’s 31st eruption since December, and the photos are striking.

New dinosaur species discovered

According to paleontologists, the creature had a distinctive sail-like structure running down its back.

British music fest apologizes to Irish folk band

The Mary Wallopers claim they were muted during their set for waving a flag, a move that angered the audience.

Kirsten Dunst: Everyone messes up my name

Nope, it’s not KER-sten.

Big number

100,000+

﻿That’s how many applications the Department of Homeland Security says it has received “from patriotic Americans” who want to join ICE.

Quotable

Biery ruled last week that several Texas school districts do not need to comply with a state law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all classrooms.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Deep-sea creatures find livestream fame

This viral scientific mission even included a plump starfish resembling a beloved cartoon character.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.