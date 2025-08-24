Ex-UFC champion Rampage Jackson ‘very upset’ after son appears to beat motionless wrestler in bout gone ‘wrong’

By Jamie Barton, Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has apologized and said that he is “very upset” after his son allegedly committed what organizers called “a selfish, irresponsible act of violence” against a wrestler during an event Saturday night in Sun Valley, California.

Footage from the event posted on social media showed Jackson’s son, Raja Jackson – a professional MMA fighter – sliding into the ring during another bout and throwing Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, to the mat.

The video, which bears a watermark suggesting it was livestreamed on the video platform Kick, showed Jackson straddling Smith before repeatedly punching him in the face and the side of his head, even when Smith was lying motionless. Other wrestlers then restrained Jackson.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the video and Raja Jackson’s profile no longer exists on Kick. CNN has reached out to the platform for comment.

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” Rampage Jackson wrote in a post to X on Sunday morning, in which he claimed that Smith was awake and stable.

“He (Raja Jackson) suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.

“As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith.

“That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his (Raja Jackson’s) behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

A statement by organizer KnokX suggested that the incident started off as a scripted part of the show, known as a “work” in wrestling, but was not intended to go as far as it did.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well-being,” the organizer wrote. “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith.

“This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

CNN has reached out to KnokX about the condition of Smith but has not received a reply.

Another video posted to X – also unverified by CNN – appeared to show Smith earlier hitting Raja Jackson on the side of the head with a can outside the venue, after which the pair had to be separated.

“Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring, I thought it was a part of the show,” Rampage Jackson wrote in his statement on X.

“It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a(n) MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this.”

