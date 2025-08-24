Colorado Springs Weather: Showers and storms Sunday, cooler with more rain Monday and Tuesday

TODAY: It will be a cool and quiet start to the morning, with temps warming a bit more today than Saturday. We'll still see slightly below average temps, but if you get under the sunshine, especially before 1pm, it will feel warm. Once clouds take over, it will cool off, and we'll watch for storms to start to bubble up in the foothills and move west. We'll likely see best storm chances closer to 4 or 5pm this evening. Storms could contain strong winds, and hail up to an inch in diameter. The severe weather threat is highest further east of I-25... but includes I-25 as well. Temps top out in the 70s and 80s for most. A few temps around 90 are possible over the HWY 50 corridor.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers are possible before midnight. Temps fall into the 50s for most.

TOMORROW: Much cooler all around! Temps only get into the 60s and 70s. More afternoon showers and storms are likely. Heavy rainfall is possible.

THIS WEEK: Even cooler weather is expected Tuesday! Temps may only reach the 50s and 60s (some low 70s on the plains). Showers and storms look likely on Tuesday too. Expect the cooler and wetter pattern to continue through the early part of next weekend.