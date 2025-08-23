Dogfighting ring busted in Chatham County; more than a dozen dogs rescued

By Greg Coy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WJCL) — More than a dozen dogs were rescued from an alleged dogfighting ring, where drugs, guns, and an estimated $100,000 in cash were confiscated, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and the Chatham County SWAT Team executed search warrants on two homes in the Sandfly community after staking out the properties for two months.

“We found large amounts of controlled substances, well over five to 10 pounds of marijuana. As well as other forms of controlled substances which we suspect to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, possibly fentanyl and other drugs,” said Capt. Gene Harley.

Law enforcement suspects the illegal operation had been going on for years, possibly a decade. Harley said the conditions of the dogs were troubling. “When we see these dogs victimized and kept in poor conditions, and only being kept around for the purpose of fighting for monetary gain. It is very sad.”

Deputies arrested Michael Scott, Tyleek Collins, and Rafeal Bowens. All three have been charged with dog fighting and other crimes, which could include drug and weapons charges.

The animals rescued are being kept by the Chatham County Humane Society.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release on Friday, with some additional information:

“Operation Ruff Justice: 3 Arrested, 13 Dogs Rescued, Drugs and Cash Seized

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced today that three individuals are in custody and 13 dogs have been rescued following the execution of two early morning search warrants in the Sandfly community.

In the early hours of August 21, deputies from CCSO, working alongside the Chatham County SWAT Team and Chatham County Animal Control, executed search warrants at two residences in the 7400 block of Central Avenue.

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, 150 fentanyl pills, cocaine, crack cocaine, multiple firearms, including assault-style rifles, and more than $135,000 in U.S. currency. Investigators also rescued 13 dogs, primarily pit bulls, believed to have been used in dogfighting.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with Prohibited Dog Fighting and Related Conduct and Cruelty to Animals:

• Michael Scott, 42

• Rafeal Bowens, 53

• Tyleek Collins, 26

All three suspects remain in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center.

The investigation, which began two months ago after a community tip, was a joint effort between CCSO and Chatham County Animal Control. Investigators utilized multiple investigative techniques to establish probable cause leading to the issuance of the search warrants.

Sheriff Richard Coleman praised the coordinated efforts, stating:

“I could not be more proud of the men and women of this office who worked tirelessly and proactively to bring these results you see here before you today. We will not tolerate illegal drug distribution in our county. As a dog lover, it deeply hurt me to see these dogs subjected to such harsh conditions. These efforts between the Sheriff’s Office and the community truly show, Together We Can.”

This remains an active investigation, and officials said additional charges and arrests are possible.”

