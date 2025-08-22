Trump says Intel CEO agreed to give the US a 10% stake

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — President Donald Trump said on Friday he reached an agreement with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan that would involve the struggling chipmaker giving the United States a company stake worth $10 billion, a deal model that Trump said he hopes to revisit with other companies.

“I said, I think you should pay us 10% of your company,” Trump said of his conversations with Tan. “And they said yes.”

Trump said the deal will was a win for both sides.

“I think it’s a great deal for them. And I think it’s a great deal,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday. “He walked in wanting to keep his job, and he ended up giving us $10 billion for the United States.”

Two weeks ago, Trump called for Tan’s immediate resignation following reports about his alleged connections to China.

The agreement is part of an effort to help boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, although it is not immediately clear how involved the Trump administration aims to be in strategic decision-making at the company. Trump also said he would do more of these types of deals.

CNN has reached out to Intel for comment. The chipmaker’s stock (INTC) rose more than 6.5% on Friday.

After Trump met with Tan at the White House last week, reports emerged that the White House was considering the unusual move of taking an stake in Intel. Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the discussions, saying the deal would likely involve converting grant funding from the Biden-era CHIPS Act into an equity stake.

“America should get the benefit of the bargain,” Lutnick told CNBC.

Like his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, Trump has said that increasing domestic production of semiconductors is a national security priority, given their central role in products ranging from cars and iPhones to weapons and medical machinery. Currently, most of the world’s chips are produced in Taiwan, although several major tech companies have been investing in increased chipmaking capacity in the United States in recent years.

