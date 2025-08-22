The Sand Creek football team scores 55 in their season opener
The Sand Creek football team made a statement in week zero. As the Scorpions beat Denver East 55-13 on Friday night.
The Sand Creek football team made a statement in week zero. As the Scorpions beat Denver East 55-13 on Friday night.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.