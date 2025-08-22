Skip to Content
Police shooting reported on Branding Iron Circle in Colorado Springs

By
Published 3:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that one of their officers has been involved in a shooting off Branding Iron Circle.

It has not yet been released how the officer was involved, but a spokesperson with the department says that they will release more information shortly.

Details are limited at this time, but this article will be updated.

Celeste Springer

