Man arrested, accused of attempted sexual assault in broad daylight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a man is in custody after he attempted to sexually assault a woman in broad daylight at a business in northern Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 9:42 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers were called to a business on the 1000 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard, near the Chapel Hills Mall, for reports of a sexual assault in progress.

When they arrived, officers quickly located a male suspect, identified as 40-year-old Chukwudi Anakoro, and immediately detained him, CSPD said.

Police say an investigation revealed Anakoro had made gestures and displayed behavior that were "indicative of his intent" to sexually assault the woman.

Anakoro was subsequently taken into custody. He now faces a charge of sexual assault.

