Good Company in Briargate fails health inspection

More than a dozen health code violations landed a popular Briargate restaurant at the bottom of the health inspection score list last week.

The inspector found a total of 14 violations at the Good Company Bar at North Union and Briargate Blvd.

Among the health inspector's findings:

There was a buildup of carbon on the oven

Refried beans, cooked pasta, and chicken wings were not at the proper temperature

There were flies throughout the establishment

The floors and walls of the kitchen were visibly soiled, with a heavy buildup of grease

(Click here for the full report. Note that some of the sections include more than 1 violation.)

When KRDO13 stopped by earlier this week, the owner was out, but over the phone, he claimed the restaurant scored a 92 out of 100.

The health department later confirmed to KRDO13 that the violations added up to 92 points lost on the risk index scale, and it was not a score of 92 out of 100.

When it comes to restaurant inspections, losing 0-49 points is passing, losing 50-109 points requires a re-inspection, and losing 110 points or more means a temporary closure.

Regardless, the owner told KRDO13 he didn’t think the violations were that bad.

Good Company has yet to be re-inspected.

OTHER FAILING SCORES

Marriott Colorado Springs - 5580 Tech Center Dr - 10 violations - (also failed August 5)

Mariscos Altamar 2 - 675 S Circle Dr - 8 violations

Lucky Dragon Restaurant - 402 W Fillmore St - 6 violations

Dat’s Italian - 2514 W Colorado Ave - 5 violations

HIGH SCORES

Pizza Hut - 4331 Centennial Blvd

Del Taco - 1645 Space Center Dr

Taco Bell - 502 Garden of the Gods Rd

Taco Bell - 3029 W Colorado Ave

Starving - 720 Manitou Ave

Carl’s Jr. - 425 Garden of the Gods Rd

Panaderia Norma - 2367 N Academy Blvd

Tacos El Amigo 3 - 8005 Fountain Mesa

Detour Lounge - 4080 Clear View Frontage Rd

Trails End Taproom - 2925 W Colorado Ave

Dairy Queen - 315 W Fillmore St

Coati Upstairs - 514 S Tejon St

Rain Sushi - 750 Citadel Dr

Mother Muff’s - 2432 W Colorado Ave

Blue Moose Tavern - 10530 Ute Pass Ave

The Blue Moose Tavern is located in the heart of Green Mountain Falls next to the pond, and remains the longstanding gathering place for those who live in the area.

“People come in all the time saying, 'I was here 40 years ago and this was over there and that was over here,’” says owner Cat Guidry, who bought the establishment seven years ago.

Guidry points out that the food is pretty memorable, too.

“We have been voted best pizza in the area for 7 or 8 years in a row. I've kind of lost count now,” she says.

She credits the high score to her kitchen manager's many years of experience in the industry, and her health inspector, whom she considers a partner in helping to provide guidance on proper food safety.

Guidry says that although the Blue Moose Tavern has the feel of a hangout for locals, visitors are very welcome and appreciated.

