A budget-friendly guide to the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The 2025 Colorado State Fair kicks off today, August 22, in Pueblo. While there are fun activities that require spending extra money on admission or specialty rides and games, there are also plenty of free activities!

Discount deals and admission

$5 Fridays: Head to the fair early on Friday, August 22 or 29, and enjoy $5 admission until 5 p.m. Plus, every food stand will offer a $5 item un 5 p.m. Seniors 60+ get in free.

United Rentals American Heroes Day: On Sunday, August 24, military and first responders enjoy $8 off admission.

Kids Days: Children 12 and under get in for free on August 25 and September 1.

Two Can Tuesday: Bring two canned food items and enjoy free admission.

One Price Wednesday: On August 27, $15 will get you fair admission, ranch rodeo, a Ned LeDoux concert, and a carnival ride wristband.

CSU Pueblo Pack the Fair Day: Enjoy free fair admission and an unlimited carnival ride wristband for $25 with a student voucher or coupon.

Colorado Lottery Special: Get $3 off fair admission with a non-winning lottery ticket.

Buy tickets by clicking here.

Free activities

Nothing brings a crowd together quite like the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs. Back by popular demand, these speedy pigs dash to the finish line in a race that’s as hilarious as it is exciting. Over at the All-American High Dive Show, Olympic-level athletes leap from dizzying heights, combining daring stunts with splash-filled fun.

Head to the Great American Petting Farm for your daily dose of smiles. Open until 9 p.m. in the Small Animal Building, the farm invites kids and adults to meet friendly animals up close. For even more agricultural adventure, explore the Colorado Proud Farm Trail. Visitors can “harvest” signature Colorado crops like Palisade peaches, Pueblo chiles, and San Luis Valley potatoes, then trade them in for a prize.

The Do Colorado Right exhibit, created in partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office, takes you on a journey across the state’s regions and recreation opportunities. Step into history at the Colorado State Fair Museum, which shares 153 years of tradition, located near the Horse Show entrance.

Young fairgoers will love testing their strength and speed at the Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls, racing to the finish line just like the grown-ups. For a different kind of challenge, try navigating the inflatable Corn Maze in the re-imagined Ag-Venture Land. Don’t miss The Magic Bean, a one-of-a-kind show that mixes comedy, magic, and agriculture education into an unforgettable experience.

Free concerts

While you can buy tickets to see national names like Flo Rida, The Lovin' Spoonful, or Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias at the Southwest Motors Events Center, there are even more live acts that you can see for no charge. Three stages are hosting free music and events: APW Amphitheater, Pepsi Stage, and the PB&T Bank Pavilion. Here is a sampling of the artists, but you can find the entire schedule by clicking here.

Cody Cozz: A Nashville-based country artist, Cody Cozz is originally from Pueblo, Colorado. A local talent, Cozz has worked with artists such as Jon Pardi, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, and Trace Adkins. He is performing at the APW Amphitheater on Monday, September 1, at 7 p.m.

The Martini Shot: A local Southern Colorado band, The Martini Shot is a six-piece, horn-infused party band. They draw major influence from artists like Barenaked Ladies, Foo Fighters, and 311. They perform on Friday and Saturday, August 29 and 30, at 8 p.m. on the PB&T Bank Pavilion.

The Man Cubs: The Man Cubs is a five-piece band that performs pop punk alternative rock covers of Disney mega-hits. They perform on Monday, August 25, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the AFW Amphitheater.

