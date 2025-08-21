Pueblo Police Department alerting community of circulation of ‘prop money’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is alerting the community of prop money labeled "For Motion Picture Purposes" being used in the area.

Below are pictures provided by PPD of the prop money:

Circled in red is what PPD says are indicators that the money is not real. This includes phrases such as “motion picture use only,” “copy,” or “replica.” Police say that prop money can closely resemble real currency.

If you believe you have received prop money during a transaction, you can report it to the non-emergency dispatch line at 719-553-2502, according to PPD.

