Focus on the Family founder, Dr. James Dobson, dies at 89

Published 9:15 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Focus on the Family has announced the passing of its founder, Dr. James C. Dobson, at the age of 89.

In a post on the organization's Facebook page, Focus on the Family confirmed that Dr. Dobson died the morning of August 21, 2025.

"Although we're sorrowful over the loss, we are thankful for his legacy of family ministry that will live on for generations, and rejoice that he is now in the presence of our Savior." - Focus on the Family

Dr. Dobson was born on April 21, 1936, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Alexander Brunet

