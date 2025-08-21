Dozens of families gather to grieve together after county coroner is accused of hiding bodies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After the news of Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter being accused of hiding bodies in a secret room of his privately-owned funeral home, Davis Mortuary. Dozens of families transformed the parking lot of the funeral home into a gathering of song and prayer.

Just before sunset on Thursday, Aug. 21, families gathered to grieve together, many saying they are now forced to rehash the worst days of their lives, wondering if the loved ones they laid to rest were ever handled with respect.

According to inspectors, mortuary owner Brian allegedly told inspectors that he "may" have given family members of the deceased fake cremated remains.

“I honestly believe that these men should be arrested and charged for this. This is… It’s heartbreaking. It’s disgusting to know that there's so many people that are affected by this," Amanda Belcher, a concerned community member.

State inspectors made the discovery on Wednesday after arriving for a routine check-up and discovering a smell of decomposing bodies inside the Davis Mortuary.

The odor led them to a room obscured by a cardboard display. Behind that display was a room containing decomposed remains.

“We know where Brian Cotter is … he’s not under arrest. He is being looked at, as is his brother, for this investigation,” said Sheriff Lucero.

The mortuary is owned by Brian and his brother Chris Cotter, both now at the center of a criminal investigation.

“Be nice to find out if this was actually Christina…" said mother at the vigil as she carried her daughter's ashes. "They’ve let down generations of families -- that's how I feel," said Sandi Grossnickle.

So far, no arrest or charges have been made. Families at the gathering told 13 Investigates that this is only adding to their pain and anger.

According to the lead agency, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), officials have set up a victim advocate/tip line, which families can reach at (719)257-3359. You can also email the CBI at CBITIPS@state.co.us

If you have used services with Davis Mortuary and want your voice heard in ongoing KRDO13 coverage, please email news@krdo.com with the subject line "Davis Mortuary." KRDO13 is working to get an email address up solely designated to Davis Mortuary families.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.