Did you entrust your loved one’s remains with Davis Mortuary? We’re looking into what’s next

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates was first to break the story that bodies had allegedly been left to decompose in a secret room at Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. Some of them, according to Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) records, had reportedly been there for 15 years.

According to inspectors, mortuary owner Davis Cotter allegedly told inspectors that he "may" have given family members of the deceased fake cremated remains.

Several previous Davis Mortuary clients have reached out to 13 Investigates, asking what's next to determine they actually have their loved one's remains.

According to the lead agency, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), officials are working on a tip line and victim advocate resources for families. Those resources have not yet been established, but KRDO13 will diligently keep the public informed once established.

The CBI is slated to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m., and KRDO13 will update this article with the latest.

For now, it's a waiting game for people like Jennifer Neighbours, who used services from Davis Mortuary for their loved ones. She shared the following statement:

​"My heart is with every family that has trusted the care of their loved ones body to Davis Mortuary. Our family has used their services for several loved ones over the years the most recent being my sister back in April . Taking advantage of people during such a sad and vulnerable time and finding out your loved one possibly wasn't given the proper respect just adds to the grief. But as the Bible states, the dead are conscious of nothing and we take comfort in Jehovah’s promise of the resurrection. So even if it's our loved one's body that's possibly in that room we know we can rest assured that they are not suffering in accordance to Ecclesiastes 9:5, that states the dead are conscious of nothing and that we will see them again. According to John 5:28,29 and much gives us hope of a resurrection, we can take great comfort in that. And hopefully whatever the reason is for these bodies not being properly handled I hope it gets taken care of swiftly and with the care it deserves for the sake of the families who are going through this horrible ordeal." -Jennifer Neighbours, former client of Davis Mortuary

