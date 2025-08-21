CSPD deploy chemical irritants in standoff, suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) teams up with the U.S. Marshals Office to arrest an alleged homicide suspect, leading to a standoff.

CSPD says around 3 p.m. on Aug. 21, they assisted in making contact with homicide suspect Chezaray Chavez, 40, with an active arrest warrant in the 5300 block of Gentle Wind Road, on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, a shelter in place was ordered at 4:22 p.m.

Police say they asked numerous times for Chavez to exit his home and surrender, but he barricaded himself in the house and refused to surrender. CSPD says after multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation, they deployed chemical irritants into the home, which led to Chavez surrendering.

Chavez was booked into EL paso County Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder in La Junta, says police.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 7:20 p.m., according to officials.

