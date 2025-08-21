Chaffee County Search and Rescue North helps dog in distress on Mount Princeton

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A search and rescue team helped a hiker whose dog was in distress on Mount Princeton on Aug.18.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue North (CCSARN) says that while helping the hiker and their dog, they were told of an additional hiker who also needed assistance with their dog further up the trail.

The team says they shuttled both parties to the trailhead.

According to the team, they have seen an increase in dogs needing assistance, noting that "dog missions can quickly turn into human missions."

CCSARN says that when planning hiking trips with dogs, people should always include their dogs' needs in their safety plan. The team says that includes preparing for their hydration, endurance, and comfort.

"Not all fourteeners are dog-friendly," says CCSARN.

To learn more or donate to the 100% volunteer team at CCSARN, click here ChaffeeCountySARNorth.org

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.