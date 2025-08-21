Attorney General warns Coloradans about jury duty scams

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorney General (AG) Phil Weiser is warning Coloradans to be aware of fake notices of missed jury duty. While AG says this scam is not new, the tactic has recently seen a rise, according to local law enforcement.

Officials say this scam will use fear of legal or financial consequences to trick people into handing over money, personal information, or both.

According to the AG, this scam will come from phone calls, text messages, and emails that claim to notify an individual of a missed jury summons.

Scammers will ask for money in the form of cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or electronic payment via peer-to-peer cash apps like Venmo or Zelle. They may also ask for sensitive personal information, pressure individuals into paying a “fine” the same day, or try to keep one on the phone until they have received money, says the AG.

Officials remind Coloradans that no law enforcement agency or court will ever contact you demanding money via phone, text, or email to resolve a missed jury summons.

“Coloradans need to know that no law enforcement agency or court will ever call, text, or email you about jury duty. If someone contacts you claiming to be a police officer or a court employee, it’s a scam. If you are ever in doubt, call your county court directly on the phone number listed on their website. If you see a scam, or you’ve become the victim of a scam, report it at StopFraudColorado.gov,” said Attorney General Weiser.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.