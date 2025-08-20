Woman makes history in python challenge

By Alexa Velez

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Taylor Stanberry has made history as the first woman to win the ultimate grand prize for the Florida Python Challenge, capturing a record 60 pythons during the 10-day event across South Florida.

“There’s so many awesome female hunters out there. So I was honored for that,” Stanberry said.

She received $10,000 and a plaque for her achievement.

The Python Challenge, hosted by Florida Fish and Wildlife and other organizations, saw participants remove 294 invasive Burmese pythons this year. These snakes pose a serious threat to native wildlife, which is a primary concern for Stanberry.

“It’s not about trophy hunting or just killing pythons. It’s fine or whatever, I actually want to save the native wildlife. We love venomous snakes. We love the bunnies. We love the birds. So we just want to be able to get those pythons out of there so those can continue to flourish,” Stanberry said.

Stanberry and her husband travel across South Florida, including Big Cypress and the Everglades, catching pythons at night and filming their adventures for their YouTube channel.

“Our nights start about 7 p.m., then go to five or six in the morning. I either take out my Jon boats, I’m out in the water, or my electric bikes. I cruise out far to Everglades hiking and also the car,” Stanberry said.

During the challenge in July, Stanberry went out every night, catching many baby pythons as hatching season had just ended.

Stanberry plans to use her prize money to expand her exotic animal sanctuary in Golden Gate Estates.

