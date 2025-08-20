Skip to Content
News

Vail Resorts announces opening dates for 2025-26 ski season

Andrew Maguire - Vail Resorts
By
Published 8:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several of Colorado's largest ski resorts are signaling the end of warm weather by announcing their opening dates for the upcoming ski season.

Vail Resorts targeted opening dates:

  • Mid-October Keystone
  • Nov 7: Breckenridge
  • Nov 14: Vail Mountain
  • Nov 26: Beaver Creek, Crested Butte

Officials say that all opening dates are subject to change, based on weather and conditions

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.