Vail Resorts announces opening dates for 2025-26 ski season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several of Colorado's largest ski resorts are signaling the end of warm weather by announcing their opening dates for the upcoming ski season.
Vail Resorts targeted opening dates:
- Mid-October Keystone
- Nov 7: Breckenridge
- Nov 14: Vail Mountain
- Nov 26: Beaver Creek, Crested Butte
Officials say that all opening dates are subject to change, based on weather and conditions
