Vail Resorts announces opening dates for 2025-26 ski season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several of Colorado's largest ski resorts are signaling the end of warm weather by announcing their opening dates for the upcoming ski season.

Vail Resorts targeted opening dates:

Mid-October Keystone

Keystone Nov 7: Breckenridge

Breckenridge Nov 14: Vail Mountain

Vail Mountain Nov 26: Beaver Creek, Crested Butte

Officials say that all opening dates are subject to change, based on weather and conditions

