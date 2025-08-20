Target’s CEO is stepping down as sales continue to plunge

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Target CEO Brian Cornell is stepping down after 11 years at the retailer, as the company faces slumping sales and backlash to its retreat on DEI.

Cornell’s departure was widely expected. Some industry analysts believed Target should bring in an outside voice to lead the company, but it opted for an internal candidate: Cornell will be replaced on February 1, 2026, by Michael Fiddelke, Target’s current chief operating officer. Fiddelke has been at the company for 20 years.

Cornell took over in 2014 and revitalized Target. He oversaw a strategy to remodel stores and strengthen the chain’s online business to compete with Amazon.

But Target has been in a deep slump for years, a result largely of its own strategic missteps. The company has also struggled as customers have purchased less of its home goods and clothing, and Target has faced intense competition from Walmart, Amazon and Costco.

Target on Wednesday reported sales fell for the third-straight quarter. Shares fell 8% in premarket trading. Target’s (TGT) stock is among the worst performing companies in the S&P 500 this year.

DEI retreat and shopper slowdown

The last three years have been unkind to target, but 2025 has been particularly tumultuous.

Earlier this year, the company ended some of its DEI programs. The decision angered supporters of diversity and inclusion policies, who felt blindsided by Target. Customers online protested Target’s decision and Anne and Lucy Dayton, the daughters of one of Target’s co-founders, called the company’s actions “a betrayal.” Target acknowledged its move hurt its sales.

Target came under more pressure than other companies that rolled back DEI policies because Target had more deeply ingrained diversity and inclusion programs into the core of its business. Target also has a more progressive base of customers than many competitors.

Tariffs and a consumer slowdown have put even more pressure on Target.

Target is known for its trendier items and chain stocks more nonessential merchandise than competitors. More than half of Target’s merchandise is discretionary.

But that merchandise has slumped as shoppers spend more on essentials such as food and household basics. Around half of Walmart’s business, for example, comes from groceries.

Target also imports around half of its merchandise, compared to roughly 33% at Walmart, so it needs to raise prices at almost double the rate of Walmart to mitigate the tariff impact, Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes said in a report this week.

