Police investigating possible hate crime stabbing in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're investigating a possible hate-motivated crime after a man reportedly made comments about a person's sexual orientation before stabbing them in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 6:54 a.m. on Aug. 19, officers were sent downtown to the 100 block of North Nevada Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CSPD said.

After an early investigation, police say they believe the victim may have been targeted due to his sexual orientation, based on comments the suspect allegedly made before stabbing the victim.

Colorado Springs police later confirmed they had located and arrested a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Zackariah B. Reed. It is unclear at this time what charges he will be facing.

The investigation into the attack remains ongoing, CSPD said.

