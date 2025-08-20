Skip to Content
News

Police investigating possible hate crime stabbing in downtown Colorado Springs

MGN
By
Published 6:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're investigating a possible hate-motivated crime after a man reportedly made comments about a person's sexual orientation before stabbing them in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 6:54 a.m. on Aug. 19, officers were sent downtown to the 100 block of North Nevada Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CSPD said.

After an early investigation, police say they believe the victim may have been targeted due to his sexual orientation, based on comments the suspect allegedly made before stabbing the victim.

Colorado Springs police later confirmed they had located and arrested a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Zackariah B. Reed. It is unclear at this time what charges he will be facing.

The investigation into the attack remains ongoing, CSPD said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.