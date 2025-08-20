Pikes Peak Library District approves $2.6 million purchase of two branches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Less than a year after closing the Rockrimmon Library, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) Board of Trustees has voted to purchase two other branches, sparking questions from some in the community about priorities and access.

Back in October 2024, trustees opted not to renew the lease at Rockrimmon, citing budget constraints and a difficult landlord. That branch officially closed in December of 2024.

On Wednesday night, trustees approved buying the Ruth Holley Library and the Ute Pass Library for a combined total of just over $2.6 million.

According to Board President Julie Smyth, donations largely supported the Ruth Holley purchase, and the Ute Pass purchase was paid out of capital funds.

Smyth emphasized that the district is not taking out any loans; both purchases were cash deals.

Smyth said the board prioritized the Ruth Holley acquisition because of “huge literacy need” in that part of the city, where programs will now be tailored to early childhood and adult literacy. She also pointed to Ute Pass as a way to expand service hours for rural residents and honor a community that’s been part of the district since the 1970s.

"It was a big priority … to maintain a permanent presence in underserved areas of town, especially where there’s such a huge literacy need," Smyth said.

Not everyone is on board. Some residents questioned why the district is spending millions on these properties while larger parts of the community, especially the northwest and northeast, wait for more services.

"The money should go where more people are served first … what about the 60 to 80,000 people in the northwest and northeast?" said Jackie Ostrom, a Colorado Springs resident.

Others raised concerns about the district moving forward on property buys without following its master plan.

Trustees say future opportunities depend largely on timing, since both of these properties were offered directly by their owners. Smyth also noted the board continues to look at options for the northeast side of town, but said details cannot be shared until a contract is ready for a public vote.

