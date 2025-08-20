Parade of Homes 2025: The Cornerstone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting September 5th, over 30 homes will open their doors to the public in Colorado Springs' highly anticipated Parade of Homes.

KRDO13 will be giving a sneak peek of some of the most coveted locations. This week takes us to the Flying Horse North community, where featured homes range in price from $500,000 to nearly $4 million.

One of those homes, The Cornerstone, will soon be on the market for a cool $3.85 million. The home features a gourmet kitchen that is right off the main level. Builders were going for a resort-style look, with plenty of opportunities to entertain.

Planning on having guests? One of the amenities is a 700-square-foot apartment-- what many would call a pool house.

Downstairs, you'll find a wine room and a wet bar, with generous seating nearby.

Want to see this for yourself? The Parade of Homes runs from Sept. 5 to Sept. 21. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Want to see more of this content by KRDO13? Click here to view our Parade of Homes page, which will be updated each week as new homes are featured.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.