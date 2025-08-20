Manhunt continues for suspect who stabbed ranger at Staunton State Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The search continues today near Staunton State Park for the suspect who stabbed a park ranger Tuesday morning in what authorities say they now believe was a targeted attack.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), deputies were dispatched to the park, which is a few miles west of Conifer, at around 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 19 for reports of a stabbing.

JCSO confirmed the victim, a seasonal Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) ranger, was airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. As of Tuesday afternoon, the ranger was listed in serious condition, ABC News reports.

The sheriff's office said the suspect fled on foot after stabbing the ranger.

Staunton State Park was evacuated and closed down on Tuesday as officials looked for the suspect, who JCSO said was considered "dangerous," through ground and air searches.

Just before 5 p.m., JCSO announced they believed there was no ongoing threat to the community and lifted a shelter-in-place order for the immediate area around the park, allowing residents to return home.

"We have reason to believe this was a targeted attack," JCSO said.

As of Wednesday morning, there was still no word of an arrest. Staunton State Park remains closed to visitors due to "law enforcement activity" today, according to CPW.

That suspect is described as being a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound man in his early 30s. The sheriff's office says he has brown hair and no facial hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt with no printing on it.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

A motive for the stabbing remains unclear.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

