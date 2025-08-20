Garbage man faces serious chemical burns after hazmat situation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says that hazmat teams are in the area of the 2400 block of North Chelton Road.

According to CSFD, they were called out around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

CSFD says that a garbage man was exposed to an "unknown substance." They were taken to the hospital with serious burns, CSFD said. He has been airlifted to Denver in critical condition, the fire department said. The department adds that he received chemical burns over 60% of his body.

The fire department says the chemical is contained to the area of the trash truck, so there is no threat to the neighborhood.

