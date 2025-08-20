Frustrated business owners rally to get illegal dump cleaned up, defying the city’s request

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Bessemer Association for Neighborhood Development is teaming with business owners to clean up a growing illegal dump at 1310 E. Routt, according to a press release.

"The purpose is to draw attention to the negligent, critical and urgent health cleanup response by the Mayor's administration, the Colorado Dept. of Health, and the EPA for over 2 years," read the release.

KRDO 13's Marina Garcia will be at the rally fighting for restoration in the city. We will have more at 5 and 6.

