Fisherman hospitalized after shark photo went wrong

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Shawn Meuse was bitten by a lemon shark while attempting to take a photo during his birthday fishing trip on Cayo Costa on Saturday.

Meuse, who is recovering at Gulf Coast Medical Center, said he was holding the shark and preparing to release it back into the Gulf when the incident occurred.

“You don’t know what a wild animal is going to do, you know? So that happens, we’re in his territory during this,” Meuse said.

Audio from 911, obtained by Gulf Coast News, mentioned that Meuse was awake and had a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding.

According to the Boca Grande fire chief, crews responded around 10:55 p.m. and met with the group of fishermen at the south end of the beach on Boca Grande. Boca Grande Fire Department assisted EMS and treated the bitten man at the scene. He was then airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical.

Lemon sharks are a prohibited species in Florida, requiring them to remain in the water with their gills submerged during fishing. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mandates a course for those fishing for sharks from land.

Meuse acknowledged the requirement, saying, “You have to take a class, you get your sharks and fish from land for a shark, but that’s whatever. You know, it’s 30-minute class and it’s free.”

However, he admitted he did not have a permit, stating, “No, but I wasn’t fishing, I just took it off the hook,” while adding that he wasn’t the one who caught the lemon shark.

Naturalists like Rob Howell, who saw the video online, believe the incident was preventable.

“That shark wanted to get back to the water as quick as possible,” Howell said. “It was in pain and scared, and not a lot of people give these animals the respect that they deserve, and I didn’t see any respect in that video.”

Despite the incident, Meuse does not believe he did anything wrong.

“I’m unlucky or lucky at the same time? Because, you know, if it was a few inches one way, you know, I might not be here,” he said.

Meuse expressed gratitude for surviving and is expected to undergo surgery on his leg on Tuesday.

FWC says they’re investigating the incident.

