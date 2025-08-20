El Paso County to close Loy Creek Road for bridge removal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County officials report that beginning on Aug. 27, Loy Creek Road will be closed for the removal of the temporary bridge associated with the Woodland Park Dam project.

The county says they expect the road to be closed only for a day, depending on the weather.

Closure: Loy Creek Road, located at 11050 Loy Creek Road.

Detour: A detour route via Rampart Range Road will be available.

Safety Reminders:

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades.

Reduce speeds in and around the work zone.

