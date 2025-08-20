CPW warns public to avoid toxic algae bloom in DeWeese Reservoir

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning the public about toxic blue-green algae at DeWeese Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

CPW is asking that the public avoid contact with the water.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends the following:

Keep kids out

No pets in water

Do not drink water

Avoid contact with algae

If exposed, shower immediately

More information on blue-green algae is available on CDPHE’s website

If a person or pet comes into contact with the algae, CPW says to shower with fresh and clean water immediately.

The warning was prompted after testing found dangerous levels of toxicity in the water and elevated levels of algae were seen in a turquoise-colored film on the reservoir, confirms wildlife officials.

“You can still fish during an algae bloom with precautions,” Krall said. “But there should be no skin-to-water contact.

If fish are taken from the reservoir during the alert, CPW warns that they should be thoroughly cleaned and cooked before eating.

“Algae has become a seasonal problem at DeWeese, forcing CPW to alert the public in recent summers of dangers to all activity except fishing to prevent the risk of exposure to humans and their pets,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Justin Krall. “The algae can be harmful to people and pets if touched. It can give sensitive people a bad rash, for example. And it’s possibly fatal if ingested.”

Officials say that picnicking, hiking, wildlife viewing and camping are still allowed.

