Three arrested, seven stolen vehicles recovered after joint operation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a joint operation led to the arrest of three people and the recovery of seven stolen vehicles on Monday.

CSPD said on Aug. 18, the department worked with members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and Colorado State Patrol to conduct a BATTLE operation (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement, Task Force) in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

According to CSPD, during the operation, EPSO attempted to block a stolen vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jesus Madrid, but Madrid continued to drive, smashing into sheriff's office vehicles before fleeing the area.

Surveillance detectives were able to locate the two suspects in the car – Madrid and 25-year-old Lexus Banovich – in the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle, CSPD said.

Both were arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and obstruction and booked into the El Paso County Jail, police said. Madrid also faces additional charges for felony eluding and felony criminal mischief.

Meanwhile, CSPD said another man was arrested for felony menacing after wielding an axe at a gas station.

The department said a BATTLE detective arrested 39-year-old Albert Blackburn after receiving reports of a disturbance at a convenience store in the 400 block of West Garden of the Gods.

According to CSPD, Blackburn was armed with an axe at the time. Detectives were in the area and were able to quickly take him into custody.

CSPD did not share details on where or how the other vehicles were recovered during the operation.

