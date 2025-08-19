Texas GOP now faces clear path to redraw congressional maps in Trump-backed push

By Eric Bradner, Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — Texas Republicans now face a clear path to redraw the state’s congressional maps after state House Democrats ended their 15-day walkout and returned to the Capitol on Monday.

In California, meanwhile, Democrats on Monday began work on a series of proposals that would counter the GOP’s Texas map with five more Democratic-leaning districts of their own.

Here’s a look at where things stand in the redistricting arms race playing out in the nation’s two largest states:

When will Texas Republicans pass their maps?

The House is set to reconvene Wednesday, and Republicans are expected to move quickly to approve a new map, which would create five more Republican-leaning seats. But it’s not yet clear just how quickly Republicans will finish their redistricting effort and if it will happen this week.

With Democrats still absent, the legislature ended its first special session last Friday. But that same day, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session — a move aimed at showing Democrats couldn’t outlast his party’s efforts.

The redistricting plan needs the Senate’s approval, too — but that appears to be little more than a formality.

President Donald Trump continues to push for Texas Republicans to act, saying on Truth Social Monday evening, “Please pass this Map, ASAP. THANK YOU TEXAS — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Texas Republicans took a step toward approving the new maps Monday, when the state’s House Redistricting committee approved new congressional maps in a 12-8 vote. The map, which is slightly different than the one considered during the first special session, will head to the Calendars committee before moving to consideration on the House floor.

Will Texas Democrats flee again?

House Speaker Dustin Burrows is trying to make sure they don’t.

Shortly after Burrows gaveled the House into session, he ordered the doors locked and said the Democrats who’d fled the state earlier would be “released into the custody” of a designated Department of Public Safety officer who would ensure their return Wednesday.

Burrows had signed civil arrest warrants for those absent Democrats, but they were unenforceable outside of Texas.

Still, Democrats had already used their only viable option to delay passage of new maps, and acknowledge they are unlikely to do so again.

Democratic state Rep. Ramon Romero, who showed reporters his permission slip to leave the state Capitol, said, “This is the way the state does business.”

“Do you think if we weren’t gonna come back, we would’ve walked in here today? Absolutely not,” he said. “But we’re gonna become friends by the time this is over, we’re gonna have some good Mexican food together. I am gonna try to get away at some point or another.”

“I’m kidding,” he added.

When will California Democrats pass their maps?

California Democrats are on track to pass their own redistricting push by Thursday.

Party leaders formally introduced their proposed constitutional amendment to redraw the state’s congressional maps through 2030 on Monday, along with legislation describing the new districts and a bill calling for and funding a November special election.

All three bills must pass with a two-thirds majority vote, though the constitutional amendment doesn’t require the governor’s signature. The bills must sit for 72 hours before members can vote on them.

The Senate and Assembly’s elections committees will meet at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET, respectively, to consider the bills.

What are California Democrats and Republicans saying?

California Democrats and Republicans held dueling press conferences Monday.

State and congressional Democrats framed their redistricting push as both a response to Texas and a check on increasing authoritarianism from Trump.

“They are so scared to face real oversight and accountability that they’re rigging the system to stay in power,” US Rep. Pete Aguilar said of the Trump administration. “So, we’re here today to make it clear that we’re not going to sit on the sidelines and we’re going to play offense.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire dismissed complaints from California Republicans opposed to mid-cycle redistricting, saying they were speaking out of “self interest.”

“The only reason that we are here is because of President Trump and American Republicans and their leadership,” he said. “So, candidly, I think that is fake outrage and crocodile tears.”

During their press conference, California Republican assemblymembers condemned partisan gerrymandering – or “Gavinmandering,” – as Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said Monday.

“We will stop, hopefully, this from moving forward,” Gallagher said. “But I tell you what: Even if we don’t, the voters are on our side. We believe at the end of the day the voters want to keep fair and independent elections.”

Senate and Assembly Republicans introduced a joint resolution Monday urging Congress to put forward a constitutional amendment to require all states to use nonpartisan, independent redistricting commissions to draw congressional and legislative district lines.

“We’re saying that should be the case in Texas, that should be the case here,” Gallagher said. “But you don’t abandon your principles here in California, and that’s what Gavin Newsom is doing when he says fight fire with fire.”

