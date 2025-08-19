Recovery experts and local businesses at odds over kratom in Colorado

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kratom, a substance that can give a user sedative effects, has gone viral on TikTok as users balance the benefits with concerns over addiction.

Several botanical tonics made with kratom are available at gas stations. But experts working at rehabilitation and recovery centers say easily-accessible drinks can lead someone down a path to addiction.

However, advocates say that kratom can provide help to those dealing with PTSD or those who are suffering from chronic pain.

KRDO13 is digging into these tonics and hearing from people on both sides of the debate. This article will be updated with the latest, and our report will air at 6 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.