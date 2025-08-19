Judge clears the path for Buc-ee’s annexation vote in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A district court judge has rejected an attempt by Integrity Matters to stop Palmer Lake’s upcoming annexation vote on a proposed Buc-ee’s.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, accused the town of breaking state annexation rules, the Open Meetings Law, the Colorado Open Records Act, and even constitutional protections when approving annexation eligibility for the Buc-ee’s site.

A court hearing scheduled for Tuesday on whether to block the August 28 vote has been canceled.

The judge didn’t weigh in on whether Palmer Lake actually violated any laws/protections — only that even if the groups’ allegations were true, state law does not allow the court to stop the town board from voting. He also noted that none of the plaintiffs appear to live in or own land in the annexation area, which would prevent them from bringing any legal challenge under state annexation law.

The lawsuit remains open, but this ruling clears the way for trustees to vote on the Buc-ee’s annexation on Aug. 28.

