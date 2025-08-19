How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, the Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment announced that two people have died as a result of the West Nile virus.

KRDO13 is speaking with El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) to learn about prevention methods and signs to look out for when it comes to West Nile virus.

Here are some ways they say you can protect yourself.

West Nile virus data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows that 41 people have been affected by the virus in the state in 2025 as of August 19.

3 of those people have died, according to state data.

