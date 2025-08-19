Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to house fire off Hagerman Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Hagerman Street at 2:20 p.m.

According to the fire department, the fire was on the first floor of the home.

Officials have confirmed that the fire was extinguished at 3:23 p.m.

Four people have been displaced, including four dogs who have all been accounted for, and four cats who have not all been found, says the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD described the house conditions as a "heavy hoarder"

This is a breaking news situation, and details are limited. This article may be updated.

