Two arrested and charged with arson for Oak Fire in Archuleta County

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two men have been arrested in Pagosa Springs in connection with starting the Oak Fire.

According to the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office, Sergio Alaniz Jr., age 41, and Ross Herigs, age 60, were arrested on Sunday, August 17. Sheriffs claim he two men started the Oak Fire with an illegal burn in a burn barrel at 152 Oak Drive. The burn violated open burning laws in unincorporated Archuleta County.

Both suspects were arrested on multiple counts of fourth-degree arson.

The fire started around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 10, and quickly spread throughout the subdivision and a neighboring subdivision before firefighters contained the fire at 75 acres. Residents were able to return to their homes three days later, on August 13. According to sheriffs, the fire cost over $2 million and required more than 100 personnel.

