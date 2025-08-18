Pueblo family’s beloved plant stolen in daylight by suspected amazon deliverers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- It was just after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 when surveillance cameras at a Pueblo home caught two people jumping out of an SUV, one wearing what appears to be an Amazon delivery vest. Within seconds, a woman is seen lifting a large potted bush and loading it into the back of their car.

The homeowner who chose to remain anonymous told KRDO13 this plant meant much more to her than some might think.

“My husband put it in there 20, 25 years ago. It was a very developed bush that was flowering, and it has sentimental reasons around it. All the kids play around it, the grandkids, it just looks pretty when you come around the corner and see it," said the homeowner.

The woman’s son says he spotted the same SUV from the video, which you can watch above, on Monday morning, not far from their neighborhood.

He tells KRDO13 that the two people from the video were out making Amazon deliveries when he confronted them, demanding the plant be returned.

In the video from the confrontation, which can be watched above, the victim's son approaches a lady in an Amazon vest.

"Hey, you guys got a plant I can pick up, over in Domega homes yesterday?"

The lady responded, "What was it?"

"Can I pick up the plant that you guys stole from my mom's house?" says the son.

"It's just a bet, I'm so sorry, yeah, we can bring it back. It was a bet, it was a bet gone wrong," said the lady when questioned.

KRDO13 learned from Amazon that individuals can deliver Amazon packages with their own cars by downloading the Amazon Flex app and picking up packages from an Amazon warehouse or delivery station.

According to the company, this makes them independent contractors, meaning that while they're in Amazon gear, they're not technically Amazon employees.

The family tells us that the bush has not been returned to the home despite the son approaching the alleged suspects.

KRDO13 is told that a police report has been filed, and Pueblo Police confirms that this is an open case.

At the time of publication of this article, Amazon has not replied to our request for a comment on the situation.

