Portion of Sinton Trail to close until October for trail improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A section of Sinton Trail will close on Tuesday as construction begins, according to officials with the City of Colorado Springs.

According to officials, a closure from Holland Park Boulevard to North Chestnut Street will run until October.

A detour will be available via Darby Street and Ellston Street. City of Colorado Springs officials say there will be signs to direct you, and you can check out a detour map by clicking here.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, construction is set to bring new improvements, including:

Removal of degraded asphalt

Replacement of the concrete trail to enhance the trail surface

Removal of overhead hazards (abandoned utilities and waterline)

Grade and drainage improvements

Improvements to accessibility and connectivity

