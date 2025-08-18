Loveland police barred from license plate camera readers after sharing information with Border Patrol

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) - Following a 9NEWS investigation, the city of Denver has decided to cut off Loveland's access to Flock license plate camera readers. The investigation found that Loveland police were sharing access to its Flock data with U.S. Border Patrol.

According to our Denver news partners, Denver has over 100 Flock cameras around the city. They are used to solve crimes by tracking vehicles through license plate recognition.

In April, Denver police blocked federal agents, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), from accessing their Flock data due to concerns it could be used for immigration enforcement. Now, they've taken the same step with the Loveland Police Department.

Loveland Police Chief, Tim Doran, shared a lengthy statement on social media on August 17, saying the department removed Border Patrol's access to the camera. He also proposed that Border Patrol potentially wanted access to Flock data for reasons other than immigration enforcement

"To assume the only reason Border Patrol wanted access to our cameras was for immigration enforcement is short-sighted, especially since fentanyl overdose deaths are rampant, with our Northern Colorado Drug Task Force seizing nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills last year alone. There is a fentanyl epidemic, and it’s not just a localized problem which the LPD can handle alone. This is a nationwide battle to save lives, and it takes collaboration."

A new state law, Senate Bill 25-276, took effect in May 2025. It bars any state or local government from sharing personal identifying information, including license plates, for immigration enforcement. The Loveland Police Chief says he takes this law seriously.

