Hundreds of flights delayed at DIA due to thunderstorms

Published 3:25 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver International Airport (DIA) experienced a ground delay late Monday afternoon due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

The FAA says the average flight faces a 54 minute delay.

On Monday, Denver ranked #2 on Flight Aware's Misery Map. As of publication, the airport had a total of 436 delays.

The ground delay is in effect until 7:59 p.m., the FAA says.

Celeste Springer

