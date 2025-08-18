EPSO launches new website, ensuring ADA compliance

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) partnered with The Independence Center, a local nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, to help create a truly accessible new website.

"We’re proud to have partnered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to support their commitment to accessibility,” said Indy Frazee, CEO of The Independence Center. “Ensuring their website meets ADA standards and is navigable for individuals with disabilities reflects a shared dedication to inclusion and equity.

The newly launched website features updated content, streamlined access to information and services, and accommodations to ensure compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, says EPSO.

“I am excited to announce the launch of our new website, which will better serve our community,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The new website makes it easy for users to learn about our Office, look up information about individuals in our custody, and stay informed about crime trends, emergency messaging, and community outreach.

The website address for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is www.epcsheriff.com.

