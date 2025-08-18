Skip to Content
El Paso County Clerk responds to Trump’s push to end mail-in voting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker is addressing the implications of President Donald Trump’s executive initiative to phase out mail-in ballots and voting machines.

KRDO13’s Paige Reynolds will have Schleiker’s reaction and what it could mean for El Paso County elections - live at 10.

