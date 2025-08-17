Skip to Content
Rain chances continue for the start of the work week

today at 5:53 PM
Lows will be in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

We will have highs in the 80s to 90s for the start of the work week. The High Country will have highs near the triple digits. There is a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm.

Isolated rain chances remain in your forecast Tuesday afternoon to evening. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

We will dry by the middle of the work week with highs remaining 80s to 90s. We will continue to have sunny skies and warm temperatures on Thursday.

Monsoon moisture will return by the end of the work week, allowing for rain to return to our forecast. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue for the start of the weekend. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the 80s across Southern Colorado.

