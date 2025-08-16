The Rampart football team is always ready to play

"We're ready to play dude," says Rampart tailback, Brayden Werth.

Rob Royer's Dudes are always ready to play, "We're blessed with the kids. We have and we don't worry about the ones that we don't," says Rampart head coach Rob Royer.

What they have. Our players who really love playing football, they know this is the Demarion Simpson's first year at Rampart and he noticed day one his teammates deep desire to succeed, "I came to practice The first day I could tell that everyone was a lot more serious Coming here was like a big culture change. It's a lot different. I mean, all these guys want to win. They're not going is going to mess around at practice. They take everything seriously. Everybody wants to play football. Everyone wants to compete at that next level," says Simpson.

And they don't just compete on the football field, "Competing for the highest grade on a chem test. We're competing to be the valedictorian like we want these kids to compete, and they've really embraced that. They've done a phenomenal job," says Royer.

Werth adds, "Every year we've seen a progressive growth like a better culture, and it's just been really exciting to grow with all the other seniors this year, too. So I'm proud to be part of it."

The Rams believe there's something special brewing, "I think we're a little doubted. I think we're also going to write that off pretty quick. So everyone here has kind of that that small person syndrome. We all know we're better than what people give us credit for and that's again, that's what makes us good," says Werth.