Man who forced an emergency flight landing in Grand Junction faces federal charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) - The man who disputed a flight from Virginia to California - forcing it to make an emergency landing in Grand Junction - is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 47-year-old David Leroy Carver Jr. made inappropriate sexual comments and racial slurs towards a Black female flight attendant on a Breeze Airways flight on Wednesday, August 13.

According to 9News, when a passenger told him to stop, Carver allegedly threatened to hit that person and even threw chewing tobacco from his mouth into the person's face. Another passenger stepped in and helped restrain him before flight attendants put him in zip ties.

Carver is charged with interfering with flight crew members. He made his first court appearance in Grand Junction on Thursday. The FBI and Grand Junction Police are leading the investigation.

