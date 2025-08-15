Tariffs are impacting local businesses, declining sales

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There has been an increase in production prices due to tariffs, which were implemented at the beginning of August. Since then, businesses have been struggling to keep up with rising costs.

Especially for businesses that refuse to increase their prices to keep up.

KRDO 13's Marina Garcia is speaking to a local business about the impact it's having on the future of her store. We will have more at 5 and 6.

