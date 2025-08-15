Lee Fire on track to overtake Hayman Fire as the fourth-largest wildfire in Colorado history

RIO BLANCO AND GARFIELD COUNTIES, Colo. (KRDO) - The Lee Fire has grown to 133,602 acres as of Friday, August 15, putting it on track to become the fourth-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

Just 10% contained, the blaze expanded by another 10,000 acres in the past 24 hours. That means it's within 5,000 acres of surpassing the Hayman Fire's 138,114 acres. In 2002, that historic fire tore through Douglas, Jefferson, Park, and Teller counties. It held the title of largest wildfire for 18 years, until the Cameron Peak (208,913), East Troublesome (193,812), and Pine Gulch (139,007) fires in 2020.

While massive in size, the Lee Fire has not been as destructive as the Hayman Fire, which exploded over 67,000 acres in just one day, destroyed 132 homes, claimed six lives, and severely impacted the water source for more than 75% of Colorado's residents. (By comparison, the 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County remains the state's most destructive, destroying 1,084 homes despite only reaching 6,026 acres.)

Officials confirm at least five homes have burned in Rio Blanco County due to the Lee and neighboring Elk Fire. With Rio Blanco and Garfield counties comprised of rural farming communities, homes are more spread out - but farmers are racing to evacuate livestock.

The Lee Fire underscores an alarming trend: four of Colorado’s five largest wildfires have burned in the past five years, and all 20 of the largest have occurred within the last 24 years. If the Lee Fire continues its rapid growth, that statistic could change as soon as today.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions are driving intense fire activity in the southern portion of the burn. Crews, however, are holding key containment lines.

In partnership with United Way of the Yampa Valley, donations are being accepted for Lee and Elk Wildfire Recovery to help the people and places impacted. You can donate by clicking here.

