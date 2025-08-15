Five legends, one page: How Patrick Ryan secured a sports memorabilia masterpiece

By Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — Getting an autograph from just one of sports’ “GOATs” is a challenge. Now imagine securing signatures from Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and Lionel Messi – and to make it more impressive,﻿ getting them all to sign the same item.

Then imagine doing it in just one year. That’s exactly what super collector Patrick Ryan pulled off, creating a one-of-a-kind piece that spans a century of sports greatness.

How it started

On June 29, 2024, Ryan claimed a nearly 100-year-old autograph album at auction, its prize possession a page signed by Ruth. That single purchase would spark an extraordinary quest – one that would produce one of the most remarkable pieces of sports memorabilia ever assembled.

“When I bought the Babe Ruth signed album page … it just looked kind of empty and it looked lonely,” Ryan told CNN Sports. That’s when he realized he had an upcoming opportunity.

Brady was scheduled to attend a Sotheby’s and Fanatics sports card auction the following week. “I said, you know what, maybe there’s some ways to spruce up this Babe Ruth autograph,” Ryan said.

Getting the autographs

Brady was the first modern legend to join Ruth’s signature. Ryan brought the album page – and a gift – to the auction.

“It was a ticket to the 1981 NFC Championship game, which he famously attended to watch the Dwight Clark catch,” Ryan said. When Brady got up to leave, Ryan presented the ticket before asking for the favor. “His eyes definitely lit up when he saw what I was having him sign.”

From there, Ryan began plotting the rest. Gretzky’s signature came next through mutual friends during the NHL Winter Classic in Chicago. A few months later, Messi signed during a private session with Icons, an autograph company.

The final piece was Jordan. Ryan kept details private but said, “Michael has a lot of respect for … the other guys that are on this piece of paper, and I think that’s what motivated him to want to make sure it got done.”

Remarkably, Ryan secured all five autographs within a year.

The Brady reveal

When it came time to share the finished “GOAT” page with the world, Ryan knew he wanted Brady to be the one to reveal it. Brady had been the first living legend to sign the page after Ruth, and his connection to the memorabilia world through his investment in trading card stores made him the perfect choice.

The reveal took place at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago. Standing face-to-face with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Ryan handed him the slabbed album page without explanation. Brady turned it over, took in the sight of all five autographs, and his eyes widened.

A smile broke across his face as he leaned in to study it more closely.

“To me, the fact that Tom didn’t know what I was showing him really was the icing on the cake because we got a really genuine reaction from him,” Ryan said. “For him to react the way he did was definitely special.”

The moment, captured on video, quickly approached a million views online.

Plans for the piece

Now authenticated by sports memorabilia experts PSA and Beckett, the page features five autographs in distinct shades of blue ink: Jordan, Ruth, Brady, Gretzky and ﻿Messi. Ryan says the item is not for sale.

“Most of the autographs were gifted to me, so that would be inappropriate to sell it,” he said. Instead, he plans to eventually place it in a museum. “I think it will live on in a museum whenever my time here passes … so I’ll be able to enjoy it for a long, long time.”

In the meantime, he’s open to displaying it at events or locations meaningful to the athletes.

“A few museums have reached out. … I’m more than willing to have it on display where these athletes would want it,” Ryan said.

What it means to own it

Ryan has been a collector since age 7, when he sold baseball cards by the roadside. For him, this piece is more than just ink on paper.

“The fact that I’ve had so many people reach out … that’s been really fun,” he said. “The whole process has been very rewarding, but I’m always looking for what’s next in my journey as a collector.”

Still, having five of the greatest team-sport athletes in history on one page – and seeing Brady’s stunned reaction to the completed piece – gave Ryan perspective.

“It’s such a unique piece. … I’m becoming very focused on making sure other pieces in my collection are directionally in that way,” Ryan said.

